An eight-year-old girl who hanged herself at a children’s home in Durban on Sunday was a "very troubled child".

Her lifeless body was found at the Bhai Rambharos Home for Children in Chatsworth‚ south of the city. The facility is part of the Aryan Benevolent Home‚ which receives partial state funding.

KwaZulu-Natal social development department spokesman Ncumisa Ndelu said: "We are deeply saddened by it. The little girl was in the middle of receiving psychological treatment because she was a very troubled child‚ her death is really tragic."

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag)‚ hanging is the most frequently employed method of suicide among youngsters in South Africa‚ followed by shooting‚ gassing and burning.