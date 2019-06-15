WATCH | Here's what to expect from Knuckle City starring Siv Ngesi
One of Mzansi's few boxing films, Knuckle City is set to be released soon.
The film was shot in East London and stars Siv Ngesi.
"Dear South Africa , you don’t wanna miss this film, very proud to be part of it! This baby will blow minds!"
Dear South Africa , you don’t wanna miss this film , very proud to be part of it! This baby will blow minds!❤️❤️— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) June 11, 2019
“There are 3 ways out of Knuckle City.Through the ring. In the back of a cop car.or in a Pine Box.”
KNUCKLE CITY
2019
COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/tpONQiTEz1