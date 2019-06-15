Entertainment

WATCH | Here's what to expect from Knuckle City starring Siv Ngesi

By Karishma Thakurdin - 15 June 2019 - 14:25
Siv Ngesi is proud to be apart of the movie.
Image: Instagram/Siv Ngesi

One of Mzansi's few boxing films, Knuckle City is set to be released soon.

The film was shot in East London and stars Siv Ngesi. 

"Dear South Africa , you don’t wanna miss this film, very proud to be part of it! This baby will blow minds!" 

