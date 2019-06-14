'He's a family friend' - Motsepe defends meeting with Botswana's Ian Khama

Mining mogul Patrice Motsepe says he met former Botswana president Ian Khama because they are old family friends and not because he is involved in an attempt to remove the current government of the minerals-rich country.

Motsepe and Khama shared strong family ties dating back to when both their fathers were at university, the family said yesterday.

The meeting with Khama at the OR Tambo International Airport has been a source of allegations that the mining magnate was behind an alleged plot to oust Mokgweetsi Masisi as president of Botwana.

A Botswana weekend newspaper, Sunday Standard, alleged that Motsepe, along with his sister Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, met with Khama to facilitate a R33m donation to topple Masisi.

Motsepe has strongly denied the allegations and labelled them defamatory. He has now filed a lawsuit in Botswana against the newspaper for publishing what he said were "false and defamatory allegations".

"Dr Motsepe is often requested to meet prominent international business leaders, philanthropists and former heads of state. The request for him to have a brief, courtesy meeting... with former president Ian Khama was also agreed to because of the old family friendship and ties between their families," Motsepe said in a statement yesterday.