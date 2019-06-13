Motsepe breaks silence over Botswana 'regime change' claims

Mining mogul Patrice Motsepe has broken his silence over allegations of funding a regime change in Botswana saying he has no interest in the neighbouring country.

A Botswana newspaper, Sunday Standard, alleged that Motsepe and his sister Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe donated R33m towards the campaign of Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, the former president Ian Khama's preferred presidential candidate, during last month's elective conference of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party. Venson-Moitoi challenged and lost to Mokgweetsi Masisi for the party's top position.

Venson-Moitoi's victory at the elective conference would have made it easier for her to become president of the country when the general elections take place in October.

Speaking through his company Africa Rainbow Minerals on Thursday, Motsepe said there was no truth to the allegations.

“Dr Patrice Motsepe did not pay or contribute a single cent for political purposes or in connection with the upcoming presidential elections in Botswana,” a statement from the company read.