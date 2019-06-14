Fuel price set to decrease next month: AA

There could be some relief for motorists as the Automobile Association (AA) has predicted a substantial decrease in petrol and diesel prices at the beginning of July.

The AA said retreating oil prices have painted a rosier picture for SA fuel users than has been the case for much of 2019. The AA said this was according to the unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"At this stage of the month, we are predicting a cut of 91c a litre in the petrol price, 70c in the diesel price, and 62c for illuminating paraffin," the AA said.

It said crude oil laboured above $70/barrel for large portions of April and May, as the tug-of-war continued between the Opec countries, which favour ongoing output restrictions, and the US, where production is steaming ahead.