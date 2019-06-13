Man arrested in Paarl for attack on six anti-gang police officers in Nyanga

Police arrested a 26-year-old man in Paarl on Wednesday morning in connection with the attack on six members of the police’s anti-gang unit in Cape Town.

The arrests happened while police minister Bheki Cele addressed media in the waiting room next to the intensive care ward at the Melomed Gatesville Private Hospital in Athlone.

Next door, two critically wounded members were clinging onto life after they and four other colleagues came under fire early on Wednesday while tracing suspects in the Sweet Home Farm informal settlement, near Samora Machel in Nyanga.

The officers had just arrested a suspect wanted for recent murder in the area when they came under fire from one of the nearby shacks, leaving all six members wounded.