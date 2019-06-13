Mali fires regional governor after attack that killed dozens

Mali's council of ministers has fired the governor of its central Mopti region, after gunmen killed dozens of people in the latest of a spate of ethnic killings there, it said in a statement.

Attackers believed to belong to the Fulani ethnic group raided a rival ethnic Dogon village in Bankass on Sunday and Monday, killing 35 people, according to the government, although a local authority maintains the real figure is 95 deaths. Neither has produced evidence for these tolls.

The government also declared three days of national mourning in the statement overnight.

"Drawing lessons from this tragedy, the council of ministers dismissed the Mopti region's governor," the statement read. Sidy Alassane Toure was the latest government official to lose his job as a result of authorities' failure to contain spiraling ethnic violence around Mopti.