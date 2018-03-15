The life of a woman who has been taking antiretroviral drugs since 1989 has dramatically changed as she no longer has to queue at her local congested clinic once a month from 5am.

Philda Dladla‚ who lives only 10 streets away from the newly established ePharmacy facility at the Alexandra Plaza Shopping Centre‚ Johannesburg – which has been described as an ATM dispensary -said she was satisfied with the system.

The cheerful mother of two relayed how her HIV/AIDS status has been nothing but a force of good influence in her life.

“My life was miserable when I found out about my status. Mind you‚ this was the time when people were dying left right and centre because of the disease. It was tough. But I told myself that I will not let it get to me. I then started taking my medication. I did not care if I would be judged‚ I don’t have a stigma‚” Dladla said.

She said she was a member of a support group consisting of 40 women who empower each other and encourage others to take their medication.

“In some incidences I am forced to take people to the clinic for medication. People don’t like taking their medication.

It’s like I am a caretaker and it’s not something I planned‚” said Dladla.