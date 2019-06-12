Presidency confirms receipt of notice into public protector's Bosasa probe

After delivering his State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa will have just more than 24 hours to respond to the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into allegations that he violated the executive ethics code.

Mkhwebane said that Ramaphosa is an implicated person in her investigation into the R500,000 donation he received from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson. The Presidency on Wednesday confirmed that the president has been served with a section 7(9) notice which is served to people implicated in a probe by the office of the public protector and that the president was a willing participant.

According to the presidency, Ramaphosa has requested that Mkhwebane give him until Friday, June 21, to respond to the notice. This will be a day after he delivered his first Sona as the president of the 6th administration.

“The president has further requested to exercise his entitlement to question the complainant, Mr [Mmusi] Maimane and several witnesses who had appeared before the public protector during the course of her investigation,” a statement from the presidency read.