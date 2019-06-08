Four killed, five injured in accident in Tzaneen

Four people were killed and five others injured in a collision between two vehicles on Deerpark Road in Tzaneen in Limpopo on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that ER24 personnel had arrived on the scene at 7am to find several other services already in attendance. A light motor vehicle was found parked on the side of the road while a SUV was found in the middle of the road.

“Upon closer inspection, medics found four people lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, all four patients had already succumbed to their multiple, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” Meiring said.