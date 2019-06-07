Former sport and recreation minister Tokozile Xasa resigns as an MP

Tokozile Xasa has become the fourth former minister to resign from the National Assembly this week.

The mass exodus has seen several former ministers, who were left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, resign from their parliamentary seats this week.

Resignations of former ministers, Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketo and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, who were in charge of ministries of social development, human settlement and state security respectively, were announced by both parliament and the ANC this week.

“The office of the ANC chief whip confirms the resignation of former minister of sport and recreation comrade Tokozile Xasa as an ANC member of parliament. Comrade Xasa’s resignation is effective from today, 7 June 2019,” the ANC said in a statement.