Former minister Susan Shabangu tenders resignation as MP

Former social development minister Susan Shabangu has resigned as a member of National Assembly, parliament confirmed on Thursday.

Shabangu’s resignation follows that of two other former ministers who were also left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

NomaIndia Mfeketo and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, who served as ministers of human settlement and state security respectively, also vacated their National Assembly seats on Wednesday.

Shabangu was mineral resources minister when the Marikana massacre occurred. She told the Marikana commission that while she and her department were aware of the unrest at Lonmin's platinum mine they decided not get involve as they regarded what was happening as a labour matter.

She explained‚ however‚ that her department had asked the Chamber of Mines to intervene by getting all affected parties together for talks.

Though it was not immediately clear why the trio had tendered their resignations, the ANC confirmed their departure.

"The office of the chief whip confirms the resignation of comrade Shabangu and Letsatsi-Duba," said the ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.