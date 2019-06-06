Former minister Susan Shabangu tenders resignation as MP
Former social development minister Susan Shabangu has resigned as a member of National Assembly, parliament confirmed on Thursday.
Shabangu’s resignation follows that of two other former ministers who were also left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.
NomaIndia Mfeketo and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, who served as ministers of human settlement and state security respectively, also vacated their National Assembly seats on Wednesday.
Shabangu was mineral resources minister when the Marikana massacre occurred. She told the Marikana commission that while she and her department were aware of the unrest at Lonmin's platinum mine they decided not get involve as they regarded what was happening as a labour matter.
She explained‚ however‚ that her department had asked the Chamber of Mines to intervene by getting all affected parties together for talks.
Though it was not immediately clear why the trio had tendered their resignations, the ANC confirmed their departure.
"The office of the chief whip confirms the resignation of comrade Shabangu and Letsatsi-Duba," said the ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.
The three were sworn in as MPs last month by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and would have been backbenchers had they stayed on in parliament. As it stands, there are seven vacancies in the National Assembly, bringing the total number of seats to 393.
These arise from a spade of resignations which also include those of former energy minister Jeff Radebe, who ended a 25-year streak as a member of parliament, and that of former environmental minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
“In the 400-member seat National Assembly, there are three vacancies [seats which designated MPs did not fill]. These arose because designated MPs – Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Mr Makhosini Nkosi and Ms Sylvia Lucas – were not sworn in to be members of the National Assembly on May 22,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.
“In addition, president Rampahosa ceased being an MP when the National Assembly elected him president of the republic on May 22.”
- Additional reporting by Andisiwe Makinana