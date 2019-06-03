Bheki Cele's warning falls on deaf ears as another truck goes up in flames

Cele - together with Mbalula, labour minister Thulas Nxesi, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and KZN ecnomic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube - met with representatives of truck drivers, both employed and unemployed, as well as truck owners.

Zikalala said that government was committed to ensuring that the issue was dealt with and that an inter-ministerial task team, comprising of senior officials, would be dealing with the matter and would provide feedback in two weeks.

Cele said the loss of lives and destruction of property had to come to an end with immediate effect. He reiterated that the police would not stand for deeds of “economic sabotage".

“We will let the law take it's course because we cannot negotiate on such acts of criminality," he said.

Cele recognised that the issue of South African truck drivers was a long-standing concern, one which has resulted in 91 arrests.

“These arrests have been looked at as traffic offences but we will escalate this to say that it cannot be deemed as such because traffic offences cannot equate to economic sabotage,” he said.

Pria Hassan of the Positive Freight Solutions Forum (PFSF), representing the majority of the logistics sector in the greater KZN, said they were fully committed to working with government in finding an amicable solution.