Limpopo hospital damaged by December floods reopens

Limpopo's Jane Furse Hospital‚ which was forced to shut its doors after being damaged by heavy flooding in December‚ was reopened on Monday by health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

"The hospital has been closed for repairing since then and community members around the Jane Furse area had to visit other hospitals such as St Ritas and Matlala Hospitals‚" her department said in a statement.

Emergency evacuations were implemented on December 21 when a severe hailstorm left the hospital flooded with rain water and mud and also caused sections of the roof to cave in.