No third-party claims in landmark silicosis settlement deal for mineworkers

No third party will be allowed to represent claimants in the silicosis settlement deal between mineworkers and their employers.

This was the first assurance that was made by lawyers representing groups that were part of developing an historic settlement for the victims of silicosis in the mines.

Gilbert Marcus, SC, representing the Legal Resources Centre, told the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday that one of the main tasks of the court was to ensure that the interest of the those who were absent from the negotiations were taken into account.

He described the negotiation process which had led to the settlement as complex and lengthy.

Marcus said there was no collusion among the parties during the negotiations, which took three years to conclude.

He added that the settlement was designed to ensure that it does not enrich organisations that had been involved in the negotiations at the expense of the class members.