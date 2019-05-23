Teenager recalls rape ordeal

One of the four De Deur girls kidnapped on Monday has told of how they were stripped naked, raped and beaten up for seven hours.

Three of the girls were held hostage at a neglected plot in the Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, but released later while the fourth girl was only allowed to leave the next day.

A 15-year-old girl relived her ordeal to Sowetan yesterday.

"We were walking back from school through a plot between our school and home when this guy walked past us.

"He turned around when he was a few metres away and asked us why we were laughing at him. He pulled out a knife and said that he will teach us a lesson before instructing us to go deeper into the veld," said the distraught teenager.

She said they were paralysed by fear and could not shout for help and that the assailant further told them that he had a gun in his possession which he would use if they made a noise.

"He told us to take off our clothes and wrapped our jerseys around our heads and took turns with us," she said.

The assailant then allowed the three girls to leave in the evening but took the fourth teenager to a house in the vicinity.