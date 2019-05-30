Cops called after Midrand man tries to use taxi app to transport dead woman

Efforts by a man who used an app to try to hail taxis to ferry a body from his townhouse in an attempt to dispose of it backfired when the drivers tipped off police in Gauteng.

Napo Motebang, 27, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Thursday facing a charge of murder after the death of a woman at his apartment in Midrand earlier in May.

Midrand police spokesperson Capt Mmakgomo Ronny Semono said that Motebang had initially summoned a driver from a popular e-hailing service but the driver had refused to take him and his "companion".

A second driver, on noticing that he was carrying an apparently lifeless body, refused to ferry him and alerted police.

"When the two drivers refused, he put the body in a garbage bin and wheeled it out of the complex. He [allegedly] dumped the body in bushes near the Midrand police station," said Semono.

The victim, believed to be a Lesotho national, was known to Motebang's sister.