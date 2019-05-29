Mom cries for joy as daughter's killer gets life sentence

A 30-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for the murder of a Unisa student and a municipal intern at her commune in the Vaal last year.

Lebohang Mofokeng was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the murder of his ex-lover Jabulile Nhlapo, 21.

Nhlapo was a human resources intern at Emfuleni municipality and she had just enrolled for a bachelor of education degree with the University of South Africa.

Mofokeng shot Jabulile in the back of her head on May 8 last year. She died on the scene.

Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court found Mofokeng guilty of murder, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for theft, four years for possession of a firearm and 18 months for possession of illegal ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.

Jabulile's mother Adeline Nhlapo, 43, broke down after the sentence, declaring that it is what she had wanted.

"I am crying because I am happy about the sentence that was passed," she said sobbing.

"There are a lot of cases that happened before and they ended nowhere.

"Today the law took its course and I'm happy."

Mofokeng apologised to Nhlapo during mitigation of sentence but the grieving mother would have none of it.

"I will never forgive Lebohang for what he did to my child. I was expecting a lot of things from Jabu but she was unable to realise her dreams.

"There is so much that she wanted to do for herself and her siblings," said the mother of three.