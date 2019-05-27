Another murder near N12 bridge in Benoni, hours after couple killed

A man was killed at an informal settlement near the N12 bridge in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, on Sunday evening - hours after a couple was killed in their car nearby.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the body of the unknown man was found after 10pm on Sunday evening.

"The man was attending a party with his friends in the informal settlement. When they left, the community members heard gunshots and then later found his body," he said.

Dlamini said the man had not yet been identified and the motive for his murder was still unknown.