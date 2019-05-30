WATCH | Rolling down a hill for a piece of cheese? It's too Gouda to be true

Time to ditch the R 'n R Brie chilled vibes and instead find yourself roar-queforting down a hill for a piece of cheese.

Yup! We're just about in meltdown mode.

According ITV, folks gathered in the Gloucestershire countryside in England on Monday to roll down a hill while chasing a wheel of double Gloucester cheese.

While most people fell away at the final curdle, there was victory for one lucky person.

Either way, we're sure the contestants cheddared a few pounds.