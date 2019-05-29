Is Parks Tau heading to national government?

As the list of Gauteng premier David Makhura's cabinet was announced early this morning, many would have been left wondering what happened to Parks Tau, the former mayor of the Johannesburg metro.

Tau had resigned as a Johannesburg councillor soon after it became clear that the ANC had secured enough votes during the May 8 elections in order to be able to form a provincial government.

Talk in ANC Gauteng circles was that he was destined for Makhura's new cabinet, along with other new faces Mbali Hlophe and Kgosientso 'Sputla' Ramokgopa.

But then the ANC Women's League threw a spanner in the works by successfully campaigning that in provinces where a man is chosen to be premier, 60% of his cabinet should be women.