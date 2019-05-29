How Mabuza rose through ranks

Mabuza was then appointed as MEC for housing from 1999 to 2001. He was credited with appointing his comrades from the rural backgrounds to empower them for supporting his ascendence to regional chair position.

His ally, who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, said Mabuza's alleged cronyism was the starting point of his powerful political career.

"The two positions made him a powerful force, because the comrades that he hired were from all over the province. By virtue of being the regional chairperson and an MEC, he then rose to being an additional member in the PEC (provincial executive committee).

"Mabuza always knew what he wanted and because of the comrades he had hired, he was able to rule even when he was not in the province at some point, because those comrades drummed support for him," one of Mabuza's close friends recollected.

But his ticket to being a key figure in the political landscape was his close proximity to former president Jacob Zuma, who he has since had a fallout with.

Mabuza formed part of the powerful bloc of premiers from three provinces known as the "Premier League".

The group ceased to exist after the Nasrec conference - which saw Mabuza emerging as the deputy president of the ANC.

The "Premier League" was formed to be the cornerstone of Zuma's grip on power.

The league included the Mabuza, then Free State provincial chairperson and premier Ace Magashule, and then ANC North West chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo.

As a collective, they ensured that they were untouchable and their then master, Zuma, was also untouchable.