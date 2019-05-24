Public protector clears David Mabuza over R70m Madiba memorial service costs complaint

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday cleared ANC deputy president David Mabuza of two complaints against him in his capacity as former premier of Mpumalanga.

One of them related to an allegation that the office of the premier in Mpumalanga, under Mabuza, had allegedly appointed a service provider known as Carol Bouwer Productions improperly to organise a memorial service for Nelson Mandela in 2013.

The allegation was that a total of R70m was spent on the memorial service in question, R40m of which was paid to Carol Bouwer Productions.

The second matter investigated was whether Mabuza was involved in the procurement of three luxury vehicles by his office worth R5m - a BMW X5, Range Rover Vogue and Audi A8.

In the first case, Mkhwebane found that Carol Bouwer Productions was irregularly appointed and that the whole R70m spent was irregular expenditure.