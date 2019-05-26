South Africans to wait more days for new cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not announce the cabinet on Monday.

This was cleared by The Presidency in a statement on Sunday.

“The Presidency has noted media reports that President [Cyril] Ramaphosa is expected to announce the members of the new executive tomorrow, Monday 27 May 2019. The Presidency wishes to advise that the announcement will be made later in the week.

The Constitution of the Republic stipulates that the president must assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly – and thereafter appoint a cabinet and assign its powers and functions,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The statement comes as speculations are high as to who will be appointed to Ramaphosa’s cabinet, which is expected to offer the country a new hope in clean governance.

The sixth administration takes over at a time when government is facing high levels of unemployment, weak economic growth and serious corruption in the public sector.

Diko said Ramaphosa would ensure that the new executive possess requisite skills, experience, representivity and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the sixth administration forward.