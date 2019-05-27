Pupil who stabbed teacher to death after failing grade 7 faces 12 years in jail

The teacher was attacked at his home after the pupil - who cannot be identified due to his age - arrived at night and started breaking the windows with stones.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said at the time that she was horrified.

"When giving judgment, the judge emphasised that this sentence will send a strong message to other young people that once you commit crime you will be punished and account for your crimes," said police spokesperson WO Mosimaneotsile Letsapa.

Const Boitumelo Motsetse, the investigating officer, was happy to see justice served.

The cluster commander of John Taolo Gaetsewe, Maj-Gen Johan Bean, applauded Motsetse for his dedication on the case and complimented community members who were witnesses in the case.