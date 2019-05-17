New movie 'Loqueesha' gets heat for stereotyping

A new movie called Loqueesha is being called out for stereotyping after its official trailer was released on May 10.

The film, which is set to be released on July 12, is directed by American comedian Jeremy Saville, who also plays the lead character, Joe.

In the trailer, Joe is seen giving people advice at a bar and he's complimented on how good he is. A black woman then suggests he apply for a radio job solving callers' problems. The advert for the job encourages women from an ethnic minority background to apply.

Joe, who is struggling to pay his son's school fees, applies, but is rejected. After seeing a video of two black women arguing on a TV show, he decides the solution is not to look for another job, but to apply for the same role - as a black woman.

The original clip has been removed from YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, but shared numerous times on social media.

Watch the trailer below: