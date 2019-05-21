Thales takes swipe at prosecutions authority

French arms company Thales – accused of bribing then deputy president Jacob Zuma for his “political protection” for any potential investigation into the Arms Deal – has slammed former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams for being “hellbent” on charging it with Zuma.

Thales is asking the Pietermaritzburg high court to order that Abrahams’ decision “to reinstitute the criminal prosecution [of Thales] … is inconsistent with the constitution and invalid” and must be reviewed and set aside.

It contends that Abrahams had no lawful power to reinstate the case against it and further wants the corruption case against it permanently stayed. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) however argues that “Thales’ application for judicial review of Mr Abrahams’ decision to reinstitute the prosecution against it must fail because his decision was rational and lawful”.

Thales contends the NPA is responsible for a decade-long delay in the case against it, because then acting NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe made an “unlawful decision” to withdraw charges against Zuma in 2009 – and the NPA chose to fight the DA’s legal challenge to that decision all the way to the appeal court.

“Because of the delay, Thales South Africa has and will suffer significant trial prejudice. It will not be able to mount any defence against the state’s case if the prosecution is to proceed,” Thales advocate Anton Katz argues in papers before the court.

“Potential witnesses have either moved on, will not return to South Africa to testify or have become unable to do so due to ill health. Furthermore, memories have faded, and Thales South Africa no longer has access to many documents and other records that might have assisted it in its defence.”