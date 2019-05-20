Thandi Modise to replace Baleka Mbete as National Assembly speaker

The appointment of Eastern Cape MEC Pemmy Majodina as chief whip came as perhaps the biggest surprise. Majodina is an NEC member who is "well experienced in governance issues", said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

"She is part of that generation of young people. She has been with the youth league and we considered her on generational mix ... You will argue that she is not that young any longer, but she comes from that generation," said Magashule.

Majodina's deputy is set to be Dorris Dlakude, who has been deputy to both Jackson Mthembu and his predecessor Stone Sizani.

Magashule pleaded with journalists and the public not to judge the new appointees based on their past performances but to give them a chance.

The party has also decided that Job Mokgoro should continue as the premier of the North West, in order "stabilise" that province.

"At the right time, we will interact once more with the matter," said Magashule.

He revealed that the ANC Women's League had proposed female candidates for the position but the names they proposed were not on the list of candidates for the North West legislature.

Former Johannesburg mayor Amos Masondo will become the new chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).