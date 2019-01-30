National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete has revealed that she is anxious about her future as she doesn't know where she will end up after this year's elections.

"It's a time of anxiety. It's not relief. It's actually a time of anxiety because you don't know what's coming in the next couple of months … unlike an ordinary South African who has a job and knows they have a job up to the end of the year‚" said Mbete‚ responding to a question by TimesLIVE about whether she was relieved her tempestuous term was coming to an end.

"That our names are on [candidate] lists is just one thing‚ but for all I know beyond the elections we might be sitting right at the back as backbenchers. And we would have to learn from scratch how to be good backbenchers who still continue to play a role and contribute towards the betterment of the country.

"So‚ it's just that anxiety of not knowing where you are ending up after the elections‚" said Mbete‚ being uncharacteristically frank.