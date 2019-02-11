Career cop to clean up 'gangster paradise'

Gauteng's new top cop , Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, considers ascending to the position as just another "redeployment".

Barely hours after his announcement as the province's new police commissioner last week, Mawela, who's been in the police service for more than 34 years, spent most of the day pacing up and down, and meeting dozens of his new subordinates.

"I've been hearing people congratulating me on the appointment. I have not been appointed but redeployed.

"Remember I have worked in various positions, both at national and provincial levels," Mawela said.

The 53-year-old began learning his trade at Mamelodi East police station in 1984. Thus, making the announcement of his appointment as the new top sheriff of the province at the same police station makes it all the more sentimental.

He has worked his way up and served as a commissioner at various police stations in the province including Diepkloof, Akasia, and Pretoria Central.

Mawela has also occupied various roles within the provincial and national police service such as being the deputy area commissioner in Pretoria, head of ports of entry, and divisional commissioner of operating response services.

Mawela, who has a calm aura about him, said he had a full view of the crimes committed and reported in Gauteng, often referred to as gangsters' paradise, due to the experience he gained throughout his career.

"I have been a station commander at various police stations and I have served in other capacities in the provincial and national set-up.

I have seen a full picture of crime in this province, and it is worrying.

"What we need to do is to prevent crimes from happening because investigations are expensive and take time. If we can prevent crimes from being committed, we can save lives, time and energy."

A man of few words, Mawela said he would not want to blow his own horn.