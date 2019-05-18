Entertainment

Cassper Nyovest: An L is just around the corner

By Karishma Thakurdin - 18 May 2019 - 09:41
Cassper Nyovest is all about focusing on the positive.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Even though Cassper Nyovest has been accused of being 'fake humble' and 'blowing his own trumpet' on more than one occasion, he's not about to stop celebrating. 

No matter how much hate Cass gets, he's determined to continue focusing on the positive and celebrate every single win. 

"At the highest level, its either you're going to win big or lose big. Thats why you gadda embrace every and single win cause an L is just around the corner." 

