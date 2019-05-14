Thobela FM host 'in plot' to kill ex-lover
Popular gospel show presenter at Thobela FM Raesetja Faith Choshi will spend three nights in custody before applying for bail.
Choshi appeared briefly in the Seshego magistrate's court yesterday on five charges relating to conspiracy to murder her former lover.
Steve Mashabela, an ANC councillor in the Polokwane municipality, was allegedly kidnapped and set alight while tied up in the boot of his car in November 2016.
Choshi, 35, was accompanied by her lawyer, advocate Mphafolane Koma, when she handed herself over to police yesterday before she appeared in court. Magistrate Michael Mamabolo postponed her case to Thursday for a formal bail application and she was remanded in custody.
Mamabolo said after the outcomes of the bail application, Choshi would then appear alongside her co-accused Peter Mongadi and Mabetha Mapoulo in the Seshego regional court on May 22.
Choshi seemed calm as she stood in the dock. She was wearing a blue pair of jeans and a dark jacket.
Mamabolo said Choshi was facing five counts.
"You are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances, including perjury and defeating the ends of justice," he said.
Mashabela, 45, was allegedly kidnapped, tied with cable ties and bundled into the boot of his car after he was allegedly found in the company of Choshi at his home in Kwena Moloto village near Seshego.
Choshi was left unharmed when the three men allegedly drove off with Mashabela in the direction of Lebowakgomo, where they stopped next to Chuene Dam.
They then allegedly doused the car with petrol with Mashabela inside and set it alight. He managed to kick the door open and escaped with serious burn wounds to his head and hands.
It has since been established that Mongadi, who is a pastor at a church in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, was apparently in a romantic relationship with Choshi.
However, Koma said he believed the charges against his client had been manufactured.
"I will prove to court that there is no basis for charging my client," Koma said.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mashabela said he was relieved to see Choshi in the dock. "I want her to pay for her sins," he said.