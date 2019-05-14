Thobela FM host 'in plot' to kill ex-lover

Popular gospel show presenter at Thobela FM Raesetja Faith Choshi will spend three nights in custody before applying for bail.

Choshi appeared briefly in the Seshego magistrate's court yesterday on five charges relating to conspiracy to murder her former lover.

Steve Mashabela, an ANC councillor in the Polokwane municipality, was allegedly kidnapped and set alight while tied up in the boot of his car in November 2016.

Choshi, 35, was accompanied by her lawyer, advocate Mphafolane Koma, when she handed herself over to police yesterday before she appeared in court. Magistrate Michael Mamabolo postponed her case to Thursday for a formal bail application and she was remanded in custody.

Mamabolo said after the outcomes of the bail application, Choshi would then appear alongside her co-accused Peter Mongadi and Mabetha Mapoulo in the Seshego regional court on May 22.

Choshi seemed calm as she stood in the dock. She was wearing a blue pair of jeans and a dark jacket.