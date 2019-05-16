WATCH | Zuma does happy dad song and dance at daughter's graduation

Former president Jacob Zuma got the crowd going during his daughter's graduation at the University of Zululand (Unizulu) on Thursday.

According to Unizulu spokesperson Gcina Nhleko, Brumelda Zuma graduated as a bachelor in administration.

Nhleko said Zuma was in good spirits as he spontaneously joined the Unizulu choir in singing along to the popular tune of Awuleth' Umshini Wami (Bring my machine gun) - a song that has become synonymous with Msholozi over the years.

"It was a spontaneous moment, he's a good performer and loves to entertain," said Nhleko.