State capture 'hitman' is relieved after sentencing

The man who attempted to solicit money to finance his plot to assassinate beneficiaries of state capture and white monopoly capital says he is relieved the court was lenient in handing down his sentence.

Elvis Ramosebudi, 34, was yesterday given a three-year suspended sentence in the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

He was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. He was accused of heading two organisations - the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime. "This case took its toll on me and derailed my life. It also had a bad impact on my parents ... but I am happy that it's over, now I will sit down and see how I can move forward in my life."

Ramosebudi had sent letters to ex-Anglo American chair Nicky Oppenheimer and Ajay Gupta, in a bid to solicit R60m to fund his assassination plot.

The targets on his hit-list included then president Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane, former state security minister David Mahlobo, former Free State premier Ace Magashule and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.