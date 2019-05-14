Three bogus KZN health inspectors arrested as shop owner smells a rat

Three people who posed as KwaZulu-Natal health department inspectors will appear in court on Wednesday on extortion and fraud charges.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the trio was arrested on Friday last week after pretending to be representatives of the health department when they visited a supermarket on the south coast.

"They approached a supermarket on Nelson Mandela Drive in Port Shepstone and proceeded to check the expiry dates on various items.

"They allegedly then further requested the storekeeper to make a cash payment to them. The owner of the store then contacted the department to confirm the visit. This resulted in the three suspects fleeing in their vehicle," said Mbele.

They were arrested in Hibberdene after being spotted by community members.