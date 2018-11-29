Police nab third suspect in Limpopo clinic robbery

A third man believed to have been responsible for the robberies committed at a Limpopo clinic and a local tuck shop has been arrested.

This as the provincial task team established to investigate crimes that target health-care facilities in the province continues to hunt down the perpetrators.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Thursday the 24-year-old man was nabbed while sleeping at a friend's place in Mashishing village near Jane Furse early on Wednesday morning.

The man was being sought in connection with an incident in which a female security guard at the Manganeng Clinic was accosted and robbed of a firearm on Sunday.

Four men had allegedly approached the entrance of the facility pretending to be accompanying a patient when they pounced on the guard.

They continued their crime spree by robbing the owner of a tuck shop in the village of three cellphones and cash. Acting on complaints from the residents, the police gave chase forcing the men to abandon the Toyota Avanza and flee on foot.