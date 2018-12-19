Police still hunting for driver who filled up‚ paid with fake bank notes
Gauteng police are still searching for a motorist who filled up his tank and paid with fake bank notes before fleeing the scene at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said on Wednesday that police were following up on possible leads.
Corgi Motors‚ in Meyerton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ fell victim to the scam in the early hours of Saturday morning. In CCTV footage‚ a petrol attendant approaches a silver/grey Volkswagen Toureg at one of the filling pumps.
Please help identify these guys. Paid for petrol with R1400.00 with fake R200.00 notes and just drove off. VW Toureg R50...Posted by Luis Frade on Friday, 14 December 2018
The driver of the car is seen handing the attendant what looks like money through his window. The attendant looks at it and tries to approach the driver‚ who then starts driving off. He runs next to the vehicle in a bid to stop the car‚ which has no number plates.
The attendant picks up something that looks like a brick‚ but the car continues to drive off. A second man appears and also tries to stop the car‚ but without success.
Manager Freddie Matthees told SowetanLIVE on Monday that the amount owed was R1‚485.
"They were such horrible notes. You could immediately notice they were fake because they were yellow-coloured R200 notes‚" he said.
Matthees said the garage had opened a case at the Meyerton police station.
"We want the police to track them down. It is a loss that we took‚ so the law must take its course‚" he told SowetanLIVE.