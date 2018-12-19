The driver of the car is seen handing the attendant what looks like money through his window. The attendant looks at it and tries to approach the driver‚ who then starts driving off. He runs next to the vehicle in a bid to stop the car‚ which has no number plates.

The attendant picks up something that looks like a brick‚ but the car continues to drive off. A second man appears and also tries to stop the car‚ but without success.

Manager Freddie Matthees told SowetanLIVE on Monday that the amount owed was R1‚485.

"They were such horrible notes. You could immediately notice they were fake because they were yellow-coloured R200 notes‚" he said.

Matthees said the garage had opened a case at the Meyerton police station.

"We want the police to track them down. It is a loss that we took‚ so the law must take its course‚" he told SowetanLIVE.