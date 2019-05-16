Duo charged in 'Elliot resurrection' case in court

Two people charged with fraud in connection with a hoax resurrection of a 'dead' man, performed by Alleluia Ministries International pastor Alph Lukau, appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Nkululeko Dlamini, 35, and Silungisani Sibanda, 40, also known as Grace Ncube, stand accused on three counts of fraud. This after the two allegedly participated in the false resurrection of Brighton "Elliot" Moyo, 28, in February. The court heard that Sibanda could face more charges.

Prosecutor Mzamo Mathe said the state wanted the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions to decide on the charges that the two would face.

Moyo, who was known as Thabiso Mlanje in his home country of Zimbabwe, fled back to the country after coming under fire from the public and being hounded by the media after the hoax. He reportedly died of pneumonia in Zimbabwe last month.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in March, after a video of the resurrection went viral, a case of fraud was opened by a funeral parlour based in Gauteng, while another case was opened by "concerned citizens". A third case was also opened by pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng. – Additional reporting by Tankiso Makhetha.