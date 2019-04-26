Ramaphosa recognises stellar citizens

Thapelo Tambani was a brave nine-year-old who died trying to save his friend last year.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the boy with one of the highest honours the country can bestow on an individual at the National Orders award ceremony in Pretoria.

Thapelo, who was a pupil at the Transoranje School for the Deaf, was honoured posthumously with the Order of Mendi for Bravery, which recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery.

The order was bestowed in silver.

He died while trying to rescue a friend who got stuck in the mud at a road excavation construction site in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

"There can be no greater human contribution than to lay one's life to save another," Ramaphosa said.

"To Thapelo's family, we wish you strength.

"Your son was among the bravest of the brave," the president said.

He said those honoured yesterday represented "endeavour and achievement of immense scale and breadth", adding that they had givenSouth Africans a cause to be proud of.