Resurrection saga: Cops hunt Moyo... dead or alive

Police are not keen to withdraw charges of fraud against the man who was “resurrected” by controversial pastor Alph Lukau, saying they still need proof that he’s indeed dead.

Although media reports last week indicated that the man, known locally as Brighton Moyo and as Thabiso Mlanje in Zimbabwe, has died, the police say he will remain a suspect until proof of his death is provided to them.

Moyo was reported to have died of pneumonia in Zimbabwe after being on the run from authorities for his role in the resurrection at Lukau’s Alleluia Ministries International church in February.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said Moyo would remain under investigation until police received evidence of Moyo’s death and burial.

“We don’t have any evidence that he is indeed dead. We can’t make any conclusions until we have certainty about his death,” Masondo said.

Masondo said they would be working with authorities from Zimbabwe to determine Moyo’s status.