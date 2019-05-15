Samwu joins call for eThekwini mayor to step down

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has added its voice on the calls for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to step aside while she faces charges of fraud and corruption in court.

Gumede appeared in the Durban commercial crime’s court on Tuesday together with ANC councilor Mondli Mthembu and service provider Craig Ponnan of El Shaddai Holdings Group after they all handed themselves to the Hawks.

The three faced charges of corruption and fraud relation to a R208m solid waste tender awarded in 2016. It is also alleged that the service providers were paid huge amounts of money even though they did not render any services.

“In as much as we are disappointed by the revelations of the shenanigans happening at the eThekwini metro, we are vindicated on the calls we have been making for so long that the privatisation of municipal services is not in the interest of service delivery but that of capital and individuals,” said Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou.