South Africa

Samwu joins call for eThekwini mayor to step down

By Penwell Dlamini - 15 May 2019 - 12:59
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was arrested or alleged corruption.
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was arrested or alleged corruption.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has added its voice on the calls for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to step aside while she faces charges of fraud and corruption in court.

Gumede appeared in the Durban commercial crime’s court on Tuesday together with ANC councilor Mondli Mthembu and service provider Craig Ponnan of El Shaddai Holdings Group after they all handed themselves to the Hawks.

The three faced charges of corruption and fraud relation to a R208m solid waste tender awarded in 2016. It is also alleged that the service providers were paid huge amounts of money even though they did not render any services.

“In as much as we are disappointed by the revelations of the shenanigans happening at the eThekwini metro, we are vindicated on the calls we have been making for so long that the privatisation of municipal services is not in the interest of service delivery but that of capital and individuals,” said Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede granted R50 000 bail with strict conditions

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will not spend a night behind bars after she was granted R50 000 bail following her court appearance on charges ...
News
2 days ago

“We therefore call on the Mayor of eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, to step aside and allow the court process to unfold as we believe her presence in the council may hamper current investigations. Municipal workers and residents also want to have a mayor who is focused on worker issues and service delivery, a mayor who is not destructed by court processes,” Ramotlou added.

The arrest of Gumede, Mthembu and Ponnan follows that of nine other senior eThekwini municipality officials and service providers two weeks ago in connection with the same tender.

The nine arrested were eThekwini municipality deputy head of strategy and new development Robert Abbu, 62, supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, 41, Hlenga Sibisi, 43, Mzwandile Dludla, 24, Sinthamone Ponnan, 55, Sithulele Mkhize, 38, Bongani Dlomo ,53, and Prabagaram Pariah, 61.

They are all due back in court on August 8.

Samwu’s call for Gumede to step aside follows similar demand made by the ANC Youth League in eThekwini.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) also called for Gumede to step down and “put the city’s needs first”.

READ MORE:

ANC eThekwini region calls on law to take its course on arrest of mayor

Gumede, who is also the mayor of eThekwini, was expected to appear in the Durban commercial crimes court on Tuesday along with a senior municipal ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges

A commotion broke out at the Durban Commercial Crimes court when supporters of embattled mayor Zandile Gumede and some policemen blocked media from ...
News
1 day ago

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede hands herself over to the Hawks

The Hawks had launched the investigation into Gumede following a forensic investigation into the awarding of a contract to hire and clean chemical ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X