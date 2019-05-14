WATCH | Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges

A commotion broke out at the Durban Commercial Crimes court on Tuesday when supporters of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and some policemen stopped journalists from taking pictures of the politician.

Earlier, Gumede, dressed in red, made a short appearance before magistrate Dawn Somaroo together with her co-accused: regional deputy secretary and senior municipal councillor Mondli Mthembu, and service provider Craig Ponan.

The trio appeared in court on Tuesday after handing themselves over to police in connection with a raft of charges including fraud, corruption and racketeering. They were each granted R50,000 bail.

Somaroo raised concerns over the integrity of the probe and the protection of witnesses since Gumede will not be suspended as mayor.