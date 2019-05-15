Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4

Two former Fidelity security guards have been sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing about R2.9m.

Tinyiko Thomas Maluleke, 41, and Rofhiwa Emmanuel Luvhimbi, 31, were sentenced in the Makhado Magistrate's Court on Monday, Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said on Wednesday.

The pair stole the money between December 2018 and January this year.

"The pair had collected money from various places but instead of making deposits, they took the money for themselves," Maluleke said. "The theft was reported by the pair's manager after Maluleke and Luvhimbi failed to account for the missing money."

Maluleke said almost R2.7m was recovered when they were arrested.

The money was buried in their yards in ice-cream containers and refuse bags. One of the men had already bought a new double-cab bakkie and building material, which were confiscated by the investigating team.