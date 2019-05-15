WATCH | Armed men attack CIT van in brazen Laudium heist

The robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as weapons.

“[The] suspects fled the scene in a silver Toyota Hilux 2012 model bakkie with registration number BB 81 HV GP. No shots were fired at the scene,” Mogale added.

The video shows how the guards, who were all bundled in the front of the vehicle, were forced by some of the robbers to get out and get into the back of the cash van.

At that time bags, believed to contain cash money, are seen on the ground outside the van and the other robbers are picking up the bags and throwing them into the back of the getaway vehicle.

The last of the robbers pushes the door closed but leaves it unlatched, before joining the other assailants who had headed for the bakkie.

One of the bags was left behind at the scene.

While police had said no shots were fired during the incident, footage taken from another angle shows how there was one bang followed by smoke as the group fled the scene.

The faces of the robbers are not clear on the video but the group carried out their attack without covering their faces.