South Africa

Another fuel price hike expected as carbon tax kicks in in June

By Staff Reporter & AASA - 15 May 2019 - 17:43
Consumers will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets as SA's new carbon tax will raise the cost of fuel in June.
Consumers will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets as SA's new carbon tax will raise the cost of fuel in June.

Fuel data for May is showing a listless fuel price picture. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA) which quotes unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"The overall picture is of little change," the AA says. "The rand has slipped marginally by 13c against the US dollar since the department of energy's surprise early announcement of the May fuel price on Sunday, April 28," it adds.

The association said the international oil price had also ebbed and flowed, with the landed basic price of petrol dropping by more than 60c a litre in the first days of May before regaining ground after the election.

The poor will suffer from 'grossly unfair' fuel tax increases‚ warns AA

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has criticised the introduction of a new carbon tax on fuel‚ describing it as unfair for motorists ...
News
2 months ago

"The result is a mixed picture. For petrol, the rand's weakness was mostly a counterpart of oil's retreat, pointing to a 7c-a-litre reduction at month end," the AA said.

"Diesel fared worse, with a slight increase of 12c a litre on the cards, and illuminating paraffin showing a 9c rise."

However, the AA reminds drivers the forthcoming carbon tax is due for introduction on June 5, and will add an additional 9c a litre to the petrol price, and 10c to the diesel price.

"Our hope is that the new government will immediately set out its policy agenda which has a direct impact on fuel prices," the AA concluded.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X