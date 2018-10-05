Andrew Turnbull‚ accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ will have to spend another weekend in jail after his case was postponed in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Turnbull’s bail application was meant to have been wrapped up‚ but a late application was made for a new evidence to be admitted – an audio recording‚ the contents of which was not specified – and for the case to be re-opened.

A ruling could not be made because the State prosecutor was absent from proceedings. The case was then postponed‚ with Turnbull remaining in custody.

Turnbull is applying for bail ahead of his trial on the charge of assaulting Chere Gray.

A video of the assault - which shows her in a choke-hold before being tossed aside by Turnbull - was played in the court on Wednesday‚ along with several recorded telephone conversations between Turnbull and Gray’s ex-husband‚ who had been threatened by Turnbull.