Daily police check-ins for Andrew Turnbull as he is granted bail

Alleged woman-beater Andrew Turnbull has been released on R10 000 bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said he would be required to adhere to strict conditions.

“His conditions include that he does not contact the victim‚ or her family or her ex-husband and his family. He is expected not to leave (the Eastern Cape)‚ except to attend court and report to SAPS every day‚” Mjonondwane told the publication on Wednesday.