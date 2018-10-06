Turnbull cut a lonely figure as he sat in an almost empty courtroom‚ wary not to turn and look to his left where his alleged victim sat next to her father.

Dressed in a black shirt‚ he looked straight ahead as his matter was debated and quickly concluded for the day.

The Eastern Cape-based Turnbull is applying for bail in Johannesburg ahead of his trial on the charge of assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ Chere Gray.

The filmed assault showed her in a choke-hold before being tossed aside by Turnbull.

The video‚ which has already attracted over 114‚000 Facebook views‚ was played to the court on Wednesday as well as several recorded telephone conversations between Turnbull and Gray’s ex-husband.

Earlier this week‚ the court had heard that Turnbull had threatened the woman's ex-husband. Evidence of this was presented to the court through an expletive-laden phone call that was recorded.

Turnbull was also seemingly caught up in some untruths during his bail application‚ including that the state discovered that he still held a valid passport despite him telling the court it had expired.

The court was also told on Wednesday that he lied about being employed. An affidavit from his alleged employer‚ read out in court‚ confirms that the man had never hired Turnbull.

Turnbull would work in the family business as a salesman if the court releases him on bail.

This was according to his father Michael Roy Turnbull‚ whose affidavit was read out.

“I would like to state that he [Turnbull] will be working for me in our family business in Port Alfred as a salesman‚” the affidavit said.