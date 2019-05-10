South Africa

Magashule blames bad weather for ANC decline in the Free State

By Neo Goba - 10 May 2019 - 16:56
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule found himself in the middle of a media scrum when he visited the Results Operation Centre in Tswane, where his party is leading the count.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has blamed bad weather for the party's decline in the Free State particularly in its strongholds.

Speaking to reporters at the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane on Friday, Magashule said voters were unable to make it to their respective voting stations.

“Have you seen what the weather has done in the Free State?” asked Magashule.

He said the reason for the decline in the Free State where he was at the helm of the party for 22 years, was the bad weather conditions.

“We are not the IEC, we could not have extended the voting hours. Even if we could extend the hours in parts of Free State, it rained until well after midnight,” said Magashule.

“Well 48 parties participated in [these] elections so what do you expect? [But] We will still win these elections,” a hopeful Magashule said.

On Wednesday, a mini tornado hit near the town of Bloemfontein.

There were reports of uprooted trees, as well as damage to power lines and farming equipment.

Storm damage was also reported around Petrusburg and Koffiefontein.

The ANC in the Free State dropped from 69.85% in the 2014 elections, to 61.71% in these elections.

North West also dropped its electoral support in this year’s elections.

The ANC in the platinum province received 61.87% compared to 67.39% it received in the 2014 elections.

In Mpumalanga the ANC also declined from 78.23% in 2014 to 70.58%.

