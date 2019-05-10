Magashule blames bad weather for ANC decline in the Free State

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has blamed bad weather for the party's decline in the Free State particularly in its strongholds.

Speaking to reporters at the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane on Friday, Magashule said voters were unable to make it to their respective voting stations.

“Have you seen what the weather has done in the Free State?” asked Magashule.

He said the reason for the decline in the Free State where he was at the helm of the party for 22 years, was the bad weather conditions.