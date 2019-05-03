Bheki Cele urges cops to stay calm in 'high-risk KZN' over election period

Police minister Bheki Cele has warned KwaZulu-Natal police not to be tempted by unscrupulous politicians ahead of the national elections on Wednesday.

Cele told hundreds of Durban central police officers on Friday: "Don't get tempted by unscrupulous politicians who will come here and want to abuse you. Remember, you have every right to refuse any form of illegal and illegitimate order that is given to you, especially by people that have no authority to do so."

His address was part of a joint venture with MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Mxolisi Kaunda and acting provincial commissioner Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to inspect law-enforcement personnel who will be deployed to voting stations for the elections.

Cele also said that KZN had been identified as a hostile province because of its many political killings.